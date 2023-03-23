WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Worcester County Fire Marshals Office has a new program they hope you may be willing to be a part of. All it takes is a ring doorbell or an app on your phone.
The tiny piece of technology placed next to front doors could now be used to help out the Fire Marshals Office. If a fire breaks out, video from a nearby ring doorbell could be pulled for an investigation on a voluntary basis.
Matthew Owens, Fire Marshal for Worcester County, said they began this after seeing some disheartening statistics about fires.
"Unfortunately the state of Maryland is seeing an uptick in fatal fires and we wanted to be creative in a way that we were reaching out to the community," said Matthew Owens.
Donald Fletcher, who lives in Berlin, said he is happy to help.
"Unless we delete it before they get here they can use it all they want," said Fletcher.
Susan Schwarten, who also lives in Berlin, said she is fully onboard with a program she thinks could help save lives.
"My concern is always that just a couple seconds can make a difference in someone getting out and someone not getting out, so I think this is a wonderful idea," said Schwarten.
But, Owens said this program won't only help law enforcement with investigations. It will allow fire safety tips to be widely shared and accessible from your phone.
"We send out PSA's(public service announcements), fire safety education material and they can read it at their convenience," said Owens.
It will also give neighbors within a community an easy line of communication.
"The community can network as well," said Owens. "They can set a radius around their home and within that radius, whoever is a member of the Neighbors App, they can communicate with each other."
Schwarten said it never hurts to get safety reminders and the ability to communicate easily with neighbors should help keep her community safe.
"There's always room for reminders," said Schwarten. "What you need to do is know what you need to do in a fire, the first few seconds can make a difference."
Owens also said this program has made a difference in Worcester County.
"We were looking for a subject in a Pocomoke investigation and information through the app has helped us with that investigation," said Owens.
The Worcester County Fire Marshals Office, hoping when a fire breaks out, neighbors are ready to answer the call.
The Neighbors app can be downloaded in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.