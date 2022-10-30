LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023.
According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
Father Brian Lewis from St. Jude said "We have been given many blessings by God and consequently have been given the responsibility to share those blessings with those in need."
Code Purple's mission is to offer shelter to those with no home during cold weather in Sussex County. They currently operate five emergency shelters throughout the county.
This winter, Code Purple together with St. Jude and their other sites throughout the county will continue to seek volunteers to host emergency shelters over the roughly 100-night period. If you would like to consider volunteering to host with Code Purple, you can register for
their one-night training at more than 5 sites in Sussex county in early November.