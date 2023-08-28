LEWES, Del.- Lewes' City Manager has announced her resignation.
Ann Marie Townshend began her time as city manager in April 2017. She previously worked as the Director of Planning and Community with the City of Dover. Townshend is expected to go back to Dover and join a consulting firm.
Mayor Andrew William says the city council has started planning the transition process. Assistant City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe will take on the responsibility of city manager during the transition. Townshend is expected to stay on to assist with the transition.
Townshend says, “Serving the people of Lewes was a dream come true for me. I fell in love with Lewes as a graduate student, and I will always consider Lewes the best town in the first state.”