LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation says the long-awaited Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road/US 9 Roundabout is expected to fully open next Wednesday.
According to a DelDOT spokesperson, the roundabout will be fully open on May 15th. DelDOT says a time for the opening on Wednesday has yet to be determined.
The roundabout was first partially open to traffic on April 19th, facilitating traffic between Beaver Dam Road and Plantation Road.
The Five Points intersection was identified as a high priority due to rapid development and population growth in the area, with the roundabout a proposed solution to years of frequent congestion. The roundabout and additional improvements along Plantation Road are hoped to also improve safety and accommodate further growth in local and seasonal traffic.