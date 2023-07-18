REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Lewes man after he allegedly threatened a father and his two young children with a knife in Rehoboth Beach.
Police say they were dispatched to a hotel on Airport Road on Sunday, July 16th, just before 8:30 p.m. on reports of an aggravated menacing. There, a 31-year-old man told them another man had approached him, his 4-year-old son, and his 7-month-old daughter in the parking lot with a knife and threatened to kill him.
Police reportedly found the man, identified as Theodore Guajardo, 51, of Lewes, across the street from the hotel with a knife sheathed on his hip,
Guajardo was arrested and charged with the following:
Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts
Guajardo was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,500 secured bond.