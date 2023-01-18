LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Michael Ruduszewski of Lewes on charges related to a shooting incident that occurred earlier this month.
On January 1, 2023, at around 2:46 p.m., troopers responded to Christiana Hospital for a 45-year-old male victim who drove himself to the Emergency Room after being shot in the upper extremity, at the Express Food Mart located at 703 Pulaski Highway in Bear, DE. Through investigations, troopers say the suspect, later identified as Ruduszewski approached the victim while he was in his car and fired one round, hitting the victim.
On Wednesday, troopers located Ruduszewski leaving a residence in the 100 block of Marabou Drive, Newark, DE. Ruduszewski was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was executed on the home, which led to the discovery of a Glock handgun reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.
Ruduszewski was transported to Troop 2 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Assault Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Ruduszewski was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $30,000 secured bond.