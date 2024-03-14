SALISBURY, MD.- Work is continuing on what will eventually be a sprawling outdoor space in downtown Salisbury.
On Thursday crews were out installing hanging lights at Unity Square near Camden Avenue. They were hung along the path from the parking garage to the square.
Unity Square will feature plenty of green space and a splash pad. It is also planned to be the home of events like the "National Folk Festival."
Construction on the area has taken longer than planned. Work was slated to wrap up in October. A Salisbury spokesperson tells us that the project is now planned to be completed by April 11th.