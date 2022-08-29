As the summer winds down, lifeguards on Delmarva are heading back to school. Beach patrol units will now have to stretch their resources.
Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach officials say they will have more than enough staff for Labor Day Weekend. But when the holiday is over, many beaches will be left unguarded.
As the beach patrol staff dwindles, employees who are not returning to school will have to take on more hours. The beaches will have fewer lifeguards covering larger areas.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lieutenant, Mike Stone, says his team is prepared for the lifeguard shortage as this happens every year.
Lifeguards will work closely with the fire department in case of emergency. OCBP will also use ATVs to travel between stands quickly.
Chief of Daily Operations for the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Nico Caceres, says it is a good idea to stay within city limits when visiting the beach to ensure a lifeguard is nearby.
Other Rehoboth Beach lifeguards say having less staff only makes the job more exciting.
Although the summer is ending, the OCBP is already hiring for next season. They are accepting lifeguard applications through the fall and say no prior certifications are needed to apply.