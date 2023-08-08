LINCOLN, Del. - A Delaware State Trooper fired upon an armed man following a domestic dispute Sunday night before successfully arresting him.
The Delaware State Police say they were dispatched to Johnson Road in Lincoln around 8 p.m. on August 6th on reports of a domestic dispute. Kenneth Fisher, 49, was allegedly involved and witnesses told police he was armed.
Fisher was reportedly fleeing when officers arrived. Troopers instructed Fisher to stop and show his hands, but Fisher instead reached into his waistband, according to the State Police. An officer then fired one shot at Fisher, which missed. Fisher proceeded to throw down his gun and surrendered. A revolver was recovered at the scene.
One home was struck by the officer’s bullet, but no injuries were reported.
Fisher was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,000 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
-Resisting Arrest