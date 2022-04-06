MILLSBORO, Del.- A 20-year-old man is facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Millsboro.
Delaware State Police said that shortly after midnight Tuesday, a trooper on patrol in the Millsboro area observed a car traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of Delaware Avenue. Police said the trooper observed the car fail to remain within its lane of travel and also commit a turn signal violation. A traffic stop was then initiated on Parker Circle in Millsboro. Police said that upon contacting the car's driver and sole occupant, identified as Amir Harris, the trooper detected the strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside of the vehicle.
Police said Harris was asked to exit the vehicle, and as Harris complied, he began to run. Troopers gave chase and took Harris into custody a short distance away. Police said that upon detaining Harris, troopers discovered he was in possession of approximately .035 grams of suspected heroin and a loaded U.S. Revolver Company handgun with five .32 caliber rounds. Harris has a prior felony conviction and is a person prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.
Harris was transported to Troop 4 and charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Mischief
- Failure to Remain Within a Single Lane
- Failure to Properly Signal
Harris was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $36,750 secured bond.