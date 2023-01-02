ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- The Foodbank of the Eastern Shore received $447,600 on Monday, January 2nd. The nearly half a million dollars will help get the wheels spinning on a mobile food distribution project.
Food insecurity on Virginia's Eastern Shore is a big problem, and this program aims to help make a difference. According to the foodbank, 22.5% of kids in Accomack County are food insecure, meaning they aren't sure where their next meal is coming from.
"It's going to allow us to buy another vehicle, get another staff and buy food, and really get out there and go into those areas that people can't get out, so we're going to bring the food to them," said Colleen Brennan.
Brennan is the branch manager for the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore.
She couldn't help but smile as Congresswoman Elaine Luria handed her the check, and she said she felt that same joy when the foodbank first learned they'd been awarded the grant.
"When we received it, I was just like you're kidding, you're kidding, this is going to be so awesome, I can't wait," said Brennan.
The money was awarded through the Community Project Funding Grant Program.
According to Brennan, there are only 4 or 5 affordable options for grocery stores across the peninsula. That, coupled with a lack of transportation from a lot of the population, is why Brennan feels this program is so crucial.
"The future here, especially on the Eastern Shore in order to help people is really, we have to be mobile," said Brennan.
A mobile food bank, hopefully making it easier to get food from the foodbanks warehouse, into people's homes.