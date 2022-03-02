FRANKFORD, Del. - The first day of spring is only 18 days away and with the warmer weather in sight many are looking to their home gardens. Experts at the Inland Bay’s Garden Center say it may be too early to plant herbs and vegetables. So now is a good time to prepare. Cheryl Rehrig is the co-owner of Inland Bays Garden Center says they use cardboard to prevent what almost every garden owner dislikes the most, weeds.
“What we do is we put cardboard down to suppress the weeds,” Rehrig says. “You can put cardboard down, you could put leaves, you could put pin needles, straw anything to keep the weeds from growing. Cause you know how if you just have a bare piece of soil the weeds are going to just find it.”
It is a good idea to trim the dead leaves off of place to allow for the new growth to grow freely. And for first-time home gardeners, Rehrig has the key to success.
“First-year, the soil is very important,” Rehrig says. “You want to get some good soil. Get good natural soil. You don’t need to get anything with all these fancy products in it. Get a nice soil and maybe add so compost. Compost is a natural product.”
Sandy Daniel of Millville knows a thing or two about gardening and is ready to get started. But, before a plant can be planted she has to first clear the garden from what was left behind from the winter.
“So the first thing I’m going to do is I’m going to go through and I’m going to trim back and of those things that I left kinds of long and leggy for the winter,” Daniel said. “For the birds to hide in for the insects to hide in, and yes there are happy insects, beneficial ones.”
No matter if you are a rookie or veteran, if you are in need of gardening help, your local nursery will be happy to answer any questions you have to keep your plants alive.