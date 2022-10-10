REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- People in Rehoboth Beach stood in line at the Beebe Healthcare Lighthouse Plaza flu clinic on Monday to get their flu vaccination, COVID-19 booster vaccination, or both. The clinic offers the shots, free of charge, to the local community every week.
Oct. 1 marked the start of flu season, and experts say this year's could be heightened based off of a spike in flu activity in places like Australia.
"It's so important for people to get their flu shots, especially this time of year," says Kim Blanch, a nurse and the Director of Community Outreach in Beebe Healthcare's Population Health Department. "It takes 10 to 14 days for the average person to build the immunity, build the antibodies that happens as a result of the vaccination."
However, health experts are encouraging people to also get the latest COVID booster vaccine.
"As far as the new booster that's out, the new booster has the new omicron variant, so it's important that everybody who may have received the older version of the booster get the updated version now," says Ralphaelia Atelefack, a pharmacist in Salisbury, Md.
Atelefack says most people who express concerns about getting both the flu vaccine and the COVID booster vaccine in one visit are typically concerned with the potential side effects. Both Atelefack and Blanch say that flu-like symptoms such as a low-grade fever, body aches and pains, and fatigue after getting one or both shots are normal.
"Getting both doesn't mean that one may cause the side effects to happen more than the other, so they're both at the same risk level," says Atelefack.
For patients that have concerns about their own health as it relates to vaccines Blanch and Beebe Healthcare recommend patients visit their primary care provider before getting a vaccine.
"They know them best," Blanch says. "They know their medical history. They can address any specific questions or concerns they may have related to their health."