SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Salisbury Police Department say they are struggling to recruit new officers.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says people are not interested in a career in law enforcement the way they used to be.
“We are digging holes where we have never dug before looking for recruits. Looking for someone interested in a job in law enforcement,” said Lewis. “I, myself, my chief deputies, we go out in the community every day. We’re actually approaching people and asking them if they’ve ever considered a job in law enforcement. Whereas before, we had so many applicants we could pick and choose the better of those being interviewed. It's more difficult today than ever before to recruit someone in law enforcement.”
Lewis says the recruiting challenges stem from attacks on law enforcement by state politicians.
“Make no mistake about it: Maryland lawmakers have made it all but impossible to recruit and retain good, qualified candidates,” said Lewis.
Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan says the climate around policing is changing.
"We've had several very high profile, very challenging and very difficult events that were were all witness to, and I also think our society wants a change in what it is their police can provide, and how we provide it and what that means for us as a county," said Duncan. "We're offering different retention and hiring bonuses, not just because it's not just because about hiring, it's also about being able to retain officers. Officers with knowledge, institutional knowledge, with experience. We don't want to lose them either"
A link to apply for a position at the Salisbury Police Department can be found here.