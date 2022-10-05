SALISBURY, Md.- Some local shelters across Delmarva say they have seen increase of people unwilling to take care of their pets during these times of high inflation. Kimberly Knock, Executive Director of the Wicomico County Humane Society says this is the worst she's ever seen.
"Our intake is very high right now just a lot of owner surrenders... that's why we're so full. This is something we've never experienced," said Knock. "There are definitely a lot of people in the community in need, we have a food pantry that's being taken advantage of right now."
One report by Business Insider says Americans spend on average well over $1,000 on one pet each year. Shelters in counties from Dorchester, to Caroline and Kent County Delaware say they're shelters are filling up with surrendered pets.
Jessica Sumners, manager of the Worcester Humane Society says the problem goes beyond the kennel.
"What we're seeing more is surrenders due to people loosing their homes or people who have had foreclosures," said Sumners. "I've really become more aware of the issue of homelessness around here, and just how many people who have pets who can't pay for them or can't pay for themselves... just a lot of people in need, pretty emergency situations where they are trying to find homes for their pet but then they need ot be out of their apartment the next day."
Both directors say if you are struggling to keep your pet, take advantage of some local services.
"Well take advantage of all the services that we offer. We are always more than willing to give someone food if they're in need, we have low cost spay or nuetered get your pet spayed or nuetered that's the most important you don't want unwanted litters of pets out there," said Knock.
Sumners also noted that the vet shortage is also increasing the cost for care.