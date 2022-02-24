SALISBURY, Md.- Wolodymyr Stepowyj's parents are from Ukraine. He was born in the US and now is a board member of the board of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Whaleyville. He says the Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'heartbreaking'
“We have family there, we don't know, how they are, if they're safe or not you know so that's one of the most frustrating parts right now. I was just in touch with a cousin of mine, who has his family in Ukraine and is traveling away from Kiev to the western part of Ukraine to hopefully avoid what’s happening,” said Stepowyj. “We just fear, you know, the death toll, you know, tragic.”
Stepowyj says the source for so many Ukranian's goes back to the Budapest Memorandum, and agreement between the US and Western allies and Ukraine, where Ukraine agreed to give up it's nuclear weapons in exchange for security. But Stepowyj says that promise was broken.
"President Clinton, Germany France and England signed an agreement that Ukraine, giving up it's nuclear weapons would be protected. And it didn't happen in 2014 and it's not happening now," said Stepowyj. In addition to the death toll, Stepowyj says he is worried about what Ukraine could become.
"Okay so this happens it's invaded, chances are it'll be like Crimea Putin will not just go in and leave, Crimea is still as it was 8 years ago it's under Russia control and we fear Ukraine could go that way and that's not a good feeling," said Stepowyj.
Salisbury University Professor of History Greg Ference says it's hard to tell Putin's next move.
"If you listen to Putin... he's not looking to occupy Ukraine. So who knows what exactly are in, or what his thoughts are or what's in his mind," said Ference.
Until then, Stepowyj says all he can do is pray.
“We just pray right now. We don’t hopeless, but powerless is the word of how many Ukrainians feel right now bc what else can you do but pray right now”
Stepowyj also urged people on Delmarva to contact their local leaders and push for harsher sanctions against Russia.