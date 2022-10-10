DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a Dover man accused of burglarizing a city liquor store.
Dover police said 36-year-old Brian Bowers was taken into custody on Friday following a three-day investigation into the break-in of the Happy 13 Liquors on South DuPont Highway sometime overnight between Oct. 3 and 4. Investigators said Bowers took alcohol, tobacco products, and cash during the burglary.
Patrol officers say they spotted Bowers on South New Street on Oct. 7 and arrested him without incident at around 8 a.m. Friday. He has been arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
The 36-year old faces charges of third-degree burglary, theft over $1,500, and criminal mischief under $1,000. There's no word on his next court date.
