SALISBURY, PD - The Salisbury Police Department are investigating a deadly motor vehicle collision that occurred in Wicomico County on Monday night.
SPD say the incident occurred in the area of Priscilla St. and Harrington St. in Salisbury.
Roadways were closed on Priscilla St. between Preston Ave. and Harrington St., and Harrington St. between Kent Ave. and Priscilla St. while an "advanced crash investigation" was conducted.
There are no further details at this time.
