SALISBURY, PD - The Salisbury Police Department are investigating a deadly motor vehicle collision that occurred in Wicomico County on Monday night. 

The Salisbury Police Department shared on their official Facebook that law enforcement are investigating a deadly collision that occurred Monday night just after 8:00pm. 

SPD say the incident occurred in the area of Priscilla St. and Harrington St. in Salisbury.

Roadways were closed on Priscilla St. between Preston Ave. and Harrington St., and Harrington St. between Kent Ave. and Priscilla St. while an "advanced crash investigation" was conducted. 

There are no further details at this time. 

This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available. 

