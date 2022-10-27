DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney in June signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, which makes the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the state. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program of high-capacity magazines, which gunmen have used in many recent massacres across the U.S.
Delaware residents are eligible to receive fair market compensation for any magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement.
This buyback program is for Delaware residents only. The program is only intended for individuals and does not apply to wholesale, retail, manufacturers, and distributor business entities. Anonymous relinquishments will be permitted. However, no compensation will be provided.
DSHS is hosting the following buyback events in each county:
Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 4-8 p.m.
Locations:
Delaware State Police Troop 4
23652 Shortly Road
Georgetown, DE 19947
Delaware State Police Troop 3
3759 South State Street
Camden, DE 19934
Delaware State Police Troop 2
100 Lagrange Avenue
Newark, DE 19702
Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Locations:
Delawareans providing valid identification for proof of residency may receive:
• LCM 18 to 30 Rounds – $15
• LCM 31 or greater round – $25
• LCM Drums – $80
If you plan to redeem a device and have questions, call 302-744-2680.
Residents are encouraged to review 11 Del. C. § 1469(c) as certain exemptions apply.