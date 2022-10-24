DOVER, Del. - A Dover bicyclist who died after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday has been identified.
According to police, Evalene Pyle, 65, was riding her bicycle shortly before 4 pm when she collided with a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling northbound on Bay Road. Police said Pyle had entered the roadway and the pickup driver was unable to avoid the collision.
When police arrived they found Pyle laying on the ground with serious injuries. Officers along with EMS and paramedics began to provide medical aid until she was airlifted to Christiana Hospital. Pyle later died as a result of her injuries.
The Dover Police Department is still evaluating the facts of this case and requests that anyone with information contact Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.