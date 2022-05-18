SALISBURY, Md. - Briana Wallace of Delmar says she does not feel good at all when she fills up her tank.
Wallace is gassing up for her drive back to college five hours away in Virginia.
"Coming back and visiting for the holidays was terrible, made me kind of want to wait the last second to fill up my tank,” Wallace said.
Maryland’s average for a gallon of regular is at $4.58. Delawareans are paying $4.56 and Virginians are paying $4.41 on average.
Ragina Ali with AAA Mid-Atlantic says Maryland’s Eastern Shore usually pays a little less than the statewide average, but not this time.
“Unfortunately right now we are seeing high gas prices not only here in Maryland, not only on the Eastern Shore but across the country,” Ali said.
She says if gas prices in our area hit $5, AAA expects many drivers to reconsider their summer plans.
"We've seen at AAA certainly an increased interest in traveling but we recognize with the high gas prices many will still either decide to stay home or will obviously modify their behaviors and their discretionary spending,” Ali said.
Alexander Morgan is one of those drivers reconsidering travel.
Morgan picked up a job at a gas station partly to get the employee discount on gas.
"Might have to hitch a ride with somebody else, carpool more, trying to pay for it myself is a little difficult,” he said.
The skyrocketing gas prices hurting drivers and their wallets.