DOVER, Del. — Four people were shot at Delaware State University early Saturday morning, according to an alert the university sent to students.
The alert, which was sent out around 5:21 a.m. said the DSU Police Department is investigating a shooting and robbery.
It took place in front of the Wellness and Recreation Center around 1:45 a.m.
The University alert says the four victims were transported to the BayHealth Kent Campus.
