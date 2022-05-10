LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Witnesses on the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse bus day the bus was pulled over for remaining in the left lane on I-95 for too long.
The incident happened on April 20.
Shortly After stopping the bus, witnesses say Deputies stepped on board and began searching the athletes’ belongings.
Delaware State University women’s lacrosse player Sydney Anderson uploaded video of the police encounter to social media.
"They brought out their K-9's and started smelling through our luggage, have the K-9's smell through everything. They started rambling, throwing like panties, underwear, looking determined to find something."
In the video, a deputy is heard telling players they are searching for marijuana.
"If there is something questionable in there please tell us now, because guess what? If we find it, we're not going to be able to help you,” the deputy said.
DSU Women’s lacrosse coach Pamella Jenkins says this was a case of racial profiling.
"I was trying to stay calm and cool so that my players could because I didn't want the situation to escalate, these were six heavily armed white officers,” she said.
Liberty County, Georgia Sheriff William Bowman defended his deputies actions during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon..
Sheriff Bowman says he does believe this was a case of racial profiling.
"We realize that in this current environment, a traffic stop can be alarming to citizens, especially African-Americans,“ the Sheriff said.
DSU President Dr. Tony Allen says the University is seeking legal recourse.
No drugs were found during the search.