LEWES, Del. - Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers on Thursday evening arrested a 48-year-old Newark, Del., man on a charge of driving under the influence and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Cape Henlopen State Park’s Navy Beach following a report of a water rescue in progress. Witnesses called 911 after seeing a vehicle driven into the surf. Bystanders quickly entered the water and helped the driver from the vehicle and onto shore.
During the Natural Resources Police investigation, officers said they observed that Donald R. Quill Jr. displayed signs of impairment. He was then transported to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department for further investigation, where he was charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, and inattentive driving and operating a motor vehicle on closed Delaware State Parks areas, both traffic violations.
Quill was video-arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,502 cash bond and issued a no-contact order with all Delaware State Parks.