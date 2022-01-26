ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland's COVID-19 case rate is decreasing faster than any other U.S. state, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced at Wednesday's Board of Public Works meeting.
“The current data continues to show very encouraging trends,” said Hogan. “As of today, 94.3% of Maryland adults have gotten vaccinated. Sadly, the vast majority of new deaths continue to be people who are unvaccinated and we’re doing everything we can to keep working to get that last 5.7% of the population vaccinated. I want to thank the entire team that has helped make this one of the best vaccination efforts in the country, and I want to continue to urge Marylanders to get vaccinated or to get boosted as soon as possible.”
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down 35%, Dropping At Fastest Rate In U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland have declined by 35.4% since peaking earlier this month, and are dropping at the fastest rate of any state.
Lowest COVID-19 Case Rate In U.S. Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has declined by 67.8% since peaking earlier this month, and the state is currently reporting the country’s lowest COVID-19 case rate.
Positivity Rate Down 58%. Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by 58.1% since peaking earlier this month, and the state is currently reporting the country’s sixth-lowest positivity rate.
State Nearing 2 Million Booster Shots. Maryland is reporting 10.9 million total vaccinations, including nearly 2 million COVID-19 booster shots. According to official CDC data, more than 70% of eligible seniors have received their booster shot. State health officials continue to strongly recommend that eligible Marylanders get boosted for maximum protection against the Omicron variant. Find a vaccine provider by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-800-MDGOVAX.