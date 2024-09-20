MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Elections has begun sending mail-in ballots for the 2024 General Election to those who have requested them or are on the permanent mail-in ballot list.
All registered voters in Maryland are eligible to vote by mail-in ballot, and there are three ways to request them:
-Online with a Maryland driver’s license of MVA-issued ID Card
-Completing a mail in ballot application and returning it to your local board of elections.
-Fill out the application at the board of elections.
Those who would like to request a ballot by mail or fax must do so by Tuesday, October 29th. Voters can also request a ballot via internet and must submit the request by 5 p.m. Friday, November 1st if requesting via mail or by 11:59 p.m. if submitting online.
Ballots must be delivered to a voting location, your local board of elections, or a ballot drop off box. Election officials this week finished placing ballot drop boxes across the state ahead of ballots arriving. You can visit this link for a full list of ballot drop box locations throughout the state.
More information on mail-in voting and early voting in Maryland can be found here.