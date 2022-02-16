ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced continued declines in the state’s COVID-19 health metrics, including hospitalizations dropping below 700—now more than five times lower than the Omicron peak last month.
Hospitalizations: 677, ICU: 136. Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are now less than one-fifth of the Omicron peak of just below 3,500. Overall, hospitalizations have declined by 80.3%.
Positivity Rate: 3.51%. Since peaking last month just below 30%, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by 88.2%. The state is reporting the lowest positivity rate in the United States, according to Hogan.
Case Rate: 11.9/100K. Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has declined by nearly 95%, and the state continues to report the country’s lowest case rate.
Second VaxCash 2.0 Drawing Next Week. State officials are encouraging Marylanders to get their booster shot in the coming days to be eligible for next week’s $50,000 drawing for the Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion. To date, the state has administered more than 2.1 million booster shots.