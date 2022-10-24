DOVER, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a Dover bicyclist who died after being struck by a pickup truck on Thursday.
According to Dover police, Evalene Pyle, 65, was riding her bicycle shortly before 4 p.m. when she collided with a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling northbound on Bay Road. Police said Pyle had entered the roadway and the pickup driver was unable to avoid the collision.
When police arrived they found Pyle lying on the ground with serious injuries. Officers, along with EMS and paramedics, began to provide medical aid until she was airlifted to Christiana Hospital. Pyle later died as a result of her injuries.
The Dover Police Department is still evaluating the facts of this case and requests that anyone with information contact the department at 302-736-7130.