SALISBURY, Md. - A man in Salisbury has been caught selling cocaine out of his home in Wicomico County, Maryland.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a two week investigation has led to the arrest of Willie Balam, a Salisbury resident. On Oct. 11, police set up surveillance on Balam's home in the 1000 block of Marine Rd., where police observed Balam selling cocaine from the front door of his home. Investigators say people were seen coming and going into Balam's home for short periods of time before leaving. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his home. The Sheriffs Office Emergency Response Team (SERT) approached to serve Balam's warrant while he was in the doorway.
Police say Balam immediately ran upstairs, where it is believed he flushed cocaine down the toilet. Balam ran out of his slippers and dropped crack cocaine on the steps. Police also found a bag of cocaine at the bottom of the steps, as well as a digital scale and packing material in the home.
Balam was arrested and transported to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and then the Wicomico County Detention Center. He was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, and related charges. Balam is currently held without bond.