SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for sexually abusing two pre-teen children.
Last Friday's sentencing came more than two months after 35-year-old Franklin Rodriguez Gutierrez was convicted by a Wicomico County Circuit Court jury of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sexual offense, and two counts of third-degree sex offense.
The offenses occurred between December 2012 and October 2014. Prosecutors said both victims were under the age of 11 at the time of the offenses, and came forward in 2019 to disclose the abuse they endured.
On February 11, 2022, Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced Rodriguez to 45 years for each victim to be served consecutively, for a total sentence of 90 years in the Department of Corrections. Rodriguez will also be required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life and will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision by the Sexual Offender Management Team.