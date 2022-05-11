REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - In Rehoboth, there is not much beach left.
The waves whipped the coast within feet of the dunes meant to hold the water back.
Dune fences were seen thrown across the sand.
A beach access entrance looked more reminiscent of a cliff.
Kevin Williams, Director of Rehoboth’s Board of Public Works says this is the worst dune damage has has seen from a storm in his four years on the job.
"Where we have our dune crossings where people are trying to get down to the beach, those are pretty deep scarpments that we've got roped off now to try and keep people from jumping up and down,” Williams said.
There are similar scenes in Dewey Beach.
Town Manager Bill Zolper says the continued onslaught of rain and gale force winds are making it impossible to get a start on the clean up process.
"The town has reached out to REC to ask for some assistance. Of course they're trying to get a plan to help everybody from Rehoboth down to Fenwick Island,” he said.
Both Rehoboth and Dewey Beach officials say DNREC will take the lead on dune replenishment.
In a statement to WBOC, DNREC said "The storm occurred during a restricted time of year for beach nourishment activity because migrating shorebirds and other wildlife rely on Delaware's beaches for crucial habitat.”
DNREC says it’s current priority is ensuring safe access to the beach, especially in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.