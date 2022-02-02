SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left two teenagers injured.
It happened in the area of East Church and Naylor streets. The two teens were taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police have not identified any suspects. If you have any information about this incident, call Salisbury Police Department detectives at 410-548-3165. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.