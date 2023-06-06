PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Police have arrested a suspect who escaped custody this afternoon.
The suspect has been identified as Nicholas Sapp-Evans, of Princess Anne.
Sapp-Evans is reportedly wanted for violation of probation, according to Somerset County Sheriff Ronnie Howard, and was last seen running towards the area of Wilson Landing Trailer Park. The Sheriff says there is currently no threat to the public.
Just after 5:30 p.m., police confirmed to WBOC that the suspect had been taken into custody.