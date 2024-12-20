Elton E.J. Jackson Killmon Jr.

Elton "E.J." Jackson passed away surrounded by his family in Lewes on Dec. 7, 2024.
E.J. was a proud Pocomoke City native, graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1969 and went on to attend St. Mary's College of Maryland. A believer in second chances known for his fairness, humor, and dedication to others, he loved helping people and mentoring others. He spent 43 years at the State of Maryland Division of Parole and Probation, where he became field supervisor II for Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties. When he retired in 2017, E.J. was officially honored by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services not only for his professional accolades but also as the heartbeat of a community brought together by his authentic generosity of spirit.
In 1982, E.J. married Christine O. Killmon, his greatest cheerleader and lifelong teammate. Together, they built a dream team, raising five children and filling their home in Salisbury with laughter, backyard games, barbecues, camping trips and plenty more adventure. After retiring, they moved to Lewes, where E.J. enjoyed quiet mornings by the ocean watching the ferry dock. Throughout his life, he loved history, exploring Civil War battlefields, the Orioles and discovering the stories that shaped the world. He was known for his endless curiosity and ability to see the extraordinary in the ordinary, and was happiest sharing his passions with friends and family.
E.J. is survived by his wife of 42 years, Christine O. Killmon, and their five children: Meredith J. Paulsen (husband Brian L. Paulsen, daughter Morgan), Jonathan Killmon (wife Chrissy Killmon, sons Kameron and Jacob), Megan Bounds, Michael "Mike" Killmon and David Killmon (partner Jim Caso). He also leaves behind his sister Jacquelyn Lambro (son Jason Lambro, wife Susan Garey-Lambro, stepson Jacob Vigliotti) and cherished in-laws: Charlie O'Donnell (wife Debbie, daughter Emma), Jeanne Peteler (late husband Brian Peteler Sr., son Brian Jr.), Joe O'Donnell (wife Nancy, sons Kolbe and Liam) and cherished doggie Ellie. He was predeceased by his loving parents Mary and Elton "Jack" Jackson Killmon, Sr., parents-in-law Charles and Roma O'Donnell and his beloved rescue dogs Tiny, Sam and Rowdy.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium Atkins-Lodge Chapel at 16961 Kings Hwy. in Lewes. A vigil service will take place from 7 to 7:15 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church at 152 Tulip Dr. in Lewes. Visitation at the church will take place from 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. followed by a eulogy. A catered celebration of life will follow Mass from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at St. Jude Parish Hall. There will be a private family interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro.