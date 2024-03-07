MILFORD, DE - Milford High School was in a "soft lockdown" Thursday according to the Milford Police Department and Milford School District.
Milford police tell WBOC there was no immediate threat to the public but could not say when the lockdown would be lifted.
The Milford School District said Thursday they were working on the situation and confirmed the lockdown to WBOC, but had no further comment and did not provide additional details.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.