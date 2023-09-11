MAGNOLIA, Del.- State police are investigating a fatal collision that left one man dead and injured an 11-year-old child.
Delaware State Police say on Sept. 9, around 5:19 p.m., a car was driving at high speed southbound on Clapham Road, north of Sophers Row in Magnolia, when it crossed the center line and collided with the left side of a SUV.
Authorities say the car exited the roadway into a wooded area and came to a stop after rolling onto its side and violently impacting a cluster of large trees. Police say the SUV spun in the roadway and came to a stop.
State police say the driver of the car, identified as 63-year-old Jorge Caicedo of Magnolia, died at the scene.
Police say the driver of the SUV, a 16-year-old girl from Milford, was not injured. An 11-year-old passenger in the SUV was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.