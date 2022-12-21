MAGNOLIA, Del.-A Magnolia man is facing murder and other charges after the death of a neighbor.
Delaware State Police say on December 20, troopers arrived to the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia for reports of a physical altercation. They say they discovered Gadiel Haro, 27, had been involved in a dispute with his girlfriend, a 26 year-old woman. During the dispute, police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend while in the presence of a 3 year-old child and a 6 year-old child. The children ran from the house, according to police, and asked for help from their neighbor, a 42 year-old Magnolia man. The neighbor responded to Haro's home, and police say, Haro began intentionally choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious.
The neighbor was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers took Haro into custody without incident and transported him to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Murder Second Degree (Felony)
- Strangulation (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts)
- Offensive Touching
Haro was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.