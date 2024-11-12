SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has provided updates on working times for the maintenance and repair work on the Circle Avenue Parking Garage.
The City of Salisbury says maintenance and repairs will be conducted November 12th -15th from 6:00pm to 4:00am.
City officials say most of the work will be done during nighttime hours, but some day work will be required as the project goes on for several more months.
The traffic flow in the area will be "repeatedly altered", and an abundance of caution should be used when navigating in and out of the garage. Additionally, during the work, some parking spots will be inaccessible, but more than enough spots will be open to handle the current parking load.
The maintenance and repair work is "necessary for the long-term viability of the structure."
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Circle Avenue Parking Garage, you can contact Salisbury Parking Enforcement at 410-548-3195.