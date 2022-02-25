DOVER, Del.- A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot early Friday morning at a party being held at the American Legion on South Bay Road in Dover.
Dover police said that at around midnight, officers responded to the American Legion for a report of shots fired during a party being held there. Upon arrival, a large group of people were seen dispersing from the area. While on scene, officers located numerous shell casings and learned that two unoccupied vehicles had been struck by gunfire.
At around 1 a.m., the Dover Police Department was notified that a 19-year-old man arrived at Christiana Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his thigh. The victim provided multiple inconsistent accounts of the incident while speaking with detectives. Just before 3 a.m., Dover police were notified by a third vehicle owner that their window was shot out while at the party. The reporting person advised they were inside during the incident and observed the damage to their vehicle after they left the party.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.