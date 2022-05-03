LEWES, Del.- A 51-year-old man is facing 8th-offense DUI and related charges following a weekend traffic stop in Lewes.
Delaware State Police said that at around 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, a trooper on patrol observed a Ford Expedition traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Coastal Highway in the area of Dartmouth Drive. A traffic stop was initiated and the trooper made contact with the driver of the Ford, identified as Donald Sheldon, of Wilmington. Police said that upon making contact with Sheldon, the trooper observed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation ensued. Sheldon was subsequently taken into custody at the scene. A computer inquiry revealed that Sheldon had been convicted for seven prior DUI offenses.
Sheldon was transported to Troop 7 and charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol (felony) and speeding. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $20,050 secured bond.