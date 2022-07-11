SALISBURY, Md.- A man is facing arson and related charges following accusations that he intentionally set fire to a Salisbury home late Sunday night.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before midnight at a two-story home located at 508 Bethel St. The Salisbury Fire Department responded to the blaze. It took four firefighters five minutes to control a small fire in a bedroom closet of the home.
Investigators said that while the structure was not equipped with a fire alarm or a sprinkler system, it did have working smoke alarms. Damage to the home is estimated at $1,000 to the structure itself and another $2,000 to its contents.
Upon the arrival of deputy state fire marshals, the Salisbury Police Department was already on scene. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Salisbury Police Department worked together to identify Anthony McNeese, 38, of Salisbury, as the suspect accused of intentionally setting the fire.
The investigation determined that some type of domestic disagreement had occurred in the home prior to the fire being set. At the time of the fire, the home was occupied by a woman and her three children.
McNeese was charged with first- and second-degree nursing, first-degree malicious burning, second-degree malicious burning, and four counts of reckless rndangerment. McNeese is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.