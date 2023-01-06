CHESTERTOWN, Md.- A man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally setting fire to a home in Kent County, Md. in December.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says 32-year-old Daniel Horne turned himself in Friday. He has been charged with first degree arson, second degree arson, two counts of malicious burning first degree and two counts of malicious burning second degree.
According to the fire marshal, the fire was set on a one-story home on Dec. 31 around 9 a.m. at a home at 8842 Fairlee Road in Chestertown. The fire was discovered by a neighbor.
Over forty volunteers from the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding jurisdictions responded to the two-alarm fire, they were able to get the flames under control in about two hours.
The fire marshal says the fire originated from several areas and was ruled incendiary.
The fire caused about $400,000 in damage.
The property belongs to the estate of Harry & Ruth Williams and is currently going through the process of having the estate closed.