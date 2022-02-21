DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a 61-year-old man accused of attempting to hold up a gas station with a BB gun.
Police said it happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday when Dwight Thorton walked into the U.S. Gas Station on North DuPont Highway and demanded merchandise while showing what appeared to be a handgun.
The employee called 911 and the suspect fled. Police said officers located Thorton nearby and observed him throw a handgun, which was later found to be a BB gun.
Thorton was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree robbery. He was ordered held on a $15,000 secured bond.