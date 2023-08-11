FREDERICA, Del.- A Harrington man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Frederica home last month.
Delaware State Police say on July 27th, a 35-year-old man noticed that a safe had gone missing and his window air conditioner had been moved from his home on Jackson Street.
According to troopers, they found evidence that linked Rykiem Shrieves, 27, of Harrington.
On August 10th, Shrieves was arrested after troopers stopped to help him with his broke down car on Coastal Highway in Lewes.
Shrieves was taken to Troop 7 and charged with:
- Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
- Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)
Shrieves was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.