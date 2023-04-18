Man Arrested on Burglary Charges at Dover Public Library

DOVER, Del. - Police say they arrested Alexander Melero-Almodovar, 25, of Dover on Burglary charges following an alarm call at the Dover Public Library.
According to the Dover Police Department, the investigation began when police were called to the library at 6:22 p.m. for a burglary alarm inside. The library had reportedly been closed since 5 p.m. and no one should have been inside.
Officers say they entered the library and took Melero-Almodovar into custody without incident. According to police, the investigation revealed Melero-Almodovar removed an undisclosed amount of money from a desk in the library. Melero-Almodovar was reportedly taken to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned.
Melero-Almodovar was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:
- Burglary 3rd Degree
- Theft under $1500