FELTON, Del.– A Felton man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Saturday morning.
Felton Police say around 7:30 a.m., officers stopped a car driven by Elgin K. Carrington, 45, of Felton, in the 300 block of East Main Street for a registration violation.
Police did an inventory inspection of the car before it was towed from the scene. During the inspection the investigating officer found a bag in the back seat containing one black digital scale, 31 grams of MDMA ecstasy tablets (40 pills) and about 130 grams of marijuana individually wrapped in five separate bags.
Carrington was arrested and taken to Felton PD for processing without incident.
Carrington was charged with:
- Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (class B felony)
- Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance (class D felony)
- Possess/Consume Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity (misdemeanor)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not Related to Personal Use Quantity Marijuana (class B misdemeanor)
- Failure to Have Required Insurance (misdemeanor)
- Expired Tags (violation)
He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance pending a later court date.