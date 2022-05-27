DOVER, Del.- Dover police arrested a 25-year-old man on firearm and related charges following a fight that occurred Thursday night inside the Royal Farms at 293 Saulsbury Road.
Police said that that shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the parking lot of the Royal Farms for a report of an altercation where a man, later identified as Marquise Bennett, was in possession of a gun. Police said that officers arrived and observed Bennett and a 32-year-old man fighting inside the vestibule of the business. When the men were confronted by the officers, the 32-year-old man threw a 9mm handgun to the ground, according to investigators. Both men were detained without incident at that time.
Police said the investigation into the incident revealed that Bennett and the other man had gotten an argument inside of the business. Police said that when the 32-year-old man left the store, Bennett followed and brandished a 9mm handgun that was inside of a satchel he was carrying. Investigators said that a physical struggle ensured over control of the gun, causing it to discharge once, and ending in the business’ vestibule. Officers located the handgun, a spent shell casing, and Bennett’s satchel that also contained 19.5 grams of marijuana, police said.
Bennett was arrested and charged with possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of firearm by person prohibited, first-degree reckless endangering, carry concealed deadly weapon, and possession of marijuana (civil). He was committed to SCI on a $79,100 secured bond.