LEWES, Del. - Troopers arrested a Georgetown man following a traffic stop.
Delaware State Police say on Mar. 12, around 1:17 a.m., a trooper on patrol saw a car on Lewes Georgetown Highway begin swerving on the road and cross over its lane of travel.
Authorities say the trooper stopped the car and contacted the driver, identified as 33-year-old Mikkail Stephens of Georgetown. Stephens displayed signs of impairment, according to police, and was taken into custody for DUI.
Police say a search of the car led to the discovery of a concealed handgun, approximately 260.76 of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $700 in suspected drug money. Authorities say a computer check showed that the handgun had been reported stolen by Delaware State Police Troop 3 in Oct. 2020.
Stephens was taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Driving Under the Influence
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Drive in Designated Lane
Stephens was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $54,502 cash bond.