SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man has been convicted of murder after shooting and killing a man inside a home in April of last year.
On Wednesday, Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Honorable S James Sarbanes, convicted Drequan Savage of Second-Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in connection to the murder of Gerald Nash on April 7, 2021.
During the morning of April 7, an assailant acting at the direction of Drequan Savage entered through a rear door of a home on Hill St. in Salisbury. Savage had previously arranged with a second co-conspirator to be notified when Nash arrived to the residence, and for the rear door to be left unlocked. Once inside, the assailant entered a bedroom and shot Nash multiple times while he laid in bed.
Nash was transported to TidalHealth where he later died.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie Dykes, who prosecuted the case, said “Gun violence remains far too prevalent in our community. The citizens of Wicomico County deserve safe communities free from senseless violence. My Office will continue to work with our law enforcement and community partners to ensure that violent criminals are held accountable and removed from society.”
State’s Attorney Dykes commended the lead investigators, Corporal K. Braightmeyer of the Maryland State Police (MSP) Homicide Unit and Detective R. Smallwood of the Salisbury Police Department, as well as the other members of both the MSP Homicide Unit and the Salisbury Police Department.
Anyone with additional information regarding the murder of Gerald Nash is requested to contact Corporal Kyle Braightmeyer with the Maryland State Police Homicide unit at 443-480-6818 or by email at kyle.braightmeyer@maryland.gov.