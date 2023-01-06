A Wicomico County Judge handed down a decades-long prison sentence to a man convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and two counts of Second-Degree rape.
Ezequiel Rosado-Arriago,47, received a 45 year prison sentence, with all by 35 years suspended.
From November, 2018 to August 2021, Rosado-Arriaga sexually abused a minor in his home. The victim was under the age of 11 when the abuse began.
Upon his eventual release, Rosado-Arriaga will be placed on 5 years of supervised probation and subject to lifetime registration as a Tier III Sex Offender,